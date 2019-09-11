<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United fans once again called upon their club to do whatever is necessary to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The young Englishman has continued his sensational form for club and country this season, seeing links to Old Trafford regain traction.

Sancho was believed to have been a target of United’s last summer but the rumours died down pretty quickly when it became clear Dortmund wouldn’t sell for cheap and he wouldn’t move without a guarantee of Champions League football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a preference to signing emerging British talent with the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought in this past summer.

Sancho certainly fits the bill but the question is whether the Red Devils can fight off the competition for his signature and convince Dortmund to sell one of their brightest prospects.

Sancho has already spoken of an admiration for the Premier League as well as the La Liga and it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear if Barcelona or Real Madrid also become interested.

In England however, it’s the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City who are interested as well, with the Citizens not having an issue with resigning a player they initially sold to Dortmund in the first place.