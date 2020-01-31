<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United made an approach for Southampton striker Danny Ings this week but were knocked back by the south coast club.

Ings has been one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League this season, netting 14 goals and likely earning himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s next England squad.

And that purple patch has seen him claim admiring glances from Manchester United who the Daily Telegraph say made an approach earlier this week.





United have been on the hunt for a new centre-forward ever since Marcus Rashford’s injury earlier this month and have most recently been linked with Bournemouth’s Joshua King.

The Telegraph report states that the Saints were clear that Ings was ‘not for sale’ at any price having only joined permanently from Liverpool last summer.