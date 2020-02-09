<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Serious momentum would appear to be building behind a move to Manchester United for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Manchester Evening News understands that the 24-year-old playmaker is the Red Devils’ primary target, as they seek to build a more creative midfield around him and recent arrival Bruno Fernandes.

The transfer fee figure being quoted is £150m, which would be near impossible for the Villains to turn down.

Not that they might have much say in the matter.

Goal has reported that Grealish has already started looking for a house in the Manchester area, despite the fact that no formal discussions have taken place.





Villa are embroiled in a battle to maintain their Premier League status, and they currently lie just one point above the relegation zone.

The Midlands club do have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to in March, although they are extreme long shots to get the better of defending champions Manchester City in the decider at Wembley.

It would be fairytale stuff for Grealish to lead his boyhood club to some rare silverware.

Either way, Villa fans would be wise to make the most of watching him in the claret and blue while they still can.