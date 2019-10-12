<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Polish teenager Kacper Kozlowski.

The midfielder has already made his senior debut for Polish top-flight club Pogon Szczecin despite being just 15 years of age.

According to newsmen, United are keeping a close eye on the youngster’s progress, but the Red Devils are likely to face widespread competition from clubs in Italy, Germany and France if they make a move.

The report also claims that scouts from the 20-time English champions recently watched Kozlowski in action for Poland’s Under-17 side against their England counterparts, where the midfielder was on the scoresheet.

Pogon have the youngster, who spent the majority of last season on loan in the fourth division of Polish football, on a contract until the summer of 2022.

The Red Devils have seemingly stepped away from signing big-money ageing players to pursue a transfer policy which focuses on bringing talented youngsters to the club.