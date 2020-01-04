<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are understood to have entered the race to sign highly-rated Norwich City forward Todd Cantwell ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed a keen emphasis on recruiting young British talents and the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were signed prior to the start of the season.

Both of them have been hugely influential towards the club’s performances in the Premier League and it seems that the board are prepared to go with the same trend in the near future.

According to The Mail, the Red Devils are prepared to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Cantwell, who has contributed six goals and two assists in his debut top-flight campaign.

Norwich, who are at the bottom of the Premier League table, are unlikely to sanction Cantwell’s sale this month but the report claims that the attacker could be available for around £30m when the season concludes.

Cantwell, 21, has made a difference from a wide attacking position for the Canaries this term and the club have avoided defeats in five of the seven matches, where he has made a goalscoring contribution.

Should United make a move for Cantwell, it is unclear where he could feature, considering he has generally operated on the left or right wing, where United have multiple players to depend on.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood are presently the options for Solskjaer for the wide attacking roles and Cantwell may not serve as more than a back-up choice.

As a result, the club are better off looking into players, who could possibly fit into the number 10 spot where the likes of Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have been inconsistent.