Manchester United have reportedly made ‘enquiries’ over Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been tipped to be amongst the Premier League‘s most active clubs during the winter window, as the club look to strengthen their options ahead of a push towards the top four and Champions League qualification.

According to Goal, United’s attentions have now turned towards their Premier League rivals, with both Jimenez and Neves amongst the targets being considered as Solskjaer targets reinforcements in both midfield and attack.

Mexican international Jimenez initially joined on loan from Benfica ahead of last season before securing a permanent deal last summer, the 28-year-old thriving since arriving in English football and has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with the Wolves manager being asked about the speculation linking his top scorer with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

“It’s the first-time I heard it. Ole didn’t mention anything about that.

“But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [But] we are delighted to have Raul.”

Midfielder Neves is also being considered as Solskjaer seeks to strengthen his midfield, the 22-year-old playmaker having shone during Wolves’ rise from the Championship and possessing the creativity that has been lacking in the United midfield in recent seasons.

The club’s hierarchy have long tracked the Portugal international, though it would likely take a substantial bid to tempt the Midlands side into parting with two key assets mid-season.