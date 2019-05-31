<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly the new favourites to sign Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to a story in Mundo Deportivo on Friday which claims that United are likely to be the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona to his signing.

Rabiot has spent the second half of the season ostracised from the rest of the PSG squad after falling out with the club over a new contract.

He’s since been banned from taking part in senior squad activities and had been all-but set to join Barça.

That move eventually fell through though, leaving a host of clubs to try and fight for the France international.

Being available on a free from July 1, there’s no shortage of potential suitors, but Mundo believe that United are the ones in pole position right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a new central midfielder following Ander Herrera’s departure.