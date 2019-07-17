<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United won their second pre-season game in succession in Australia on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side comfortably saw off Leeds United in Perth.

Manchester United were without David De Gea and Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday but made easy work of Leeds nonetheless.

The Championship outfit named a strong side but a thin bench and it eventually told as the game wore on.

United took the lead after just seven minutes through academy product Mason Greenwood.

The leas was doubled before the break, when Marcus Rashford brilliantly turned two defenders and cooly slotted home to finish off a counter-attack.

Solskjaer made 11 changes at half-time and defender Phil Jones soon headed home a corner to make it 3-0 to the Premier League outfit.

The fourth and final goal was netted by Anthony Martial from the penalty spot after Tahith Chong was brought down inside the box.