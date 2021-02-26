



The draws of the round of 16 ties in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League were drawn on Friday and the star fixture will be that between Manchester United and AC Milan. Both are former European champions but United have one triumph-2017, in Europe’s second trophy while AC Milan have never won it. The two teams have met thrice in European competition, and all the ties have been won by the Italians.

It was 5-2 on aggregate in 1957/58; 2-1 in 1968/69, and 5-3 in 2006/07. The first leg is scheduled for Old Trafford for March 11 and the second leg at the San Siro on March 18. At the moment both teams are in the hunt for league titles; United are second in the EPL, 10 points behind Manchester City and AC Milan are four points adrift of Inter Milan in Serie A.





England have three teams in the round of 16-United, Tottenham, and Arsenal, who needed an 88th-minute goal to overcome Benfica 4-3 on aggregate. United beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate while Tottenham humbled Wolfsberger 8-1 over two legs. Arsenal will play their first leg away to Olympiacos while Tottenham are also away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Leicester City conquerors, Slavia Praha have a date with another English side in Glasgow Rangers.

All fixtures

Ajax v Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Man. United v AC Milan

Slavia Praha v Rangers

Granada v Molde