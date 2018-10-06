Manchester United have dismissed reports Jose Mourinho will be sacked this weekend regardless of Saturday’s result against Newcastle.
Reports emerged on Friday night that a decision had already been taken to remove Mourinho, who is without a win in his last four games – something that has never happened before in his managerial career.
But Sky Sports reports no such decision has been made by the powers-that-be at Old Trafford.
