



Manchester United directors have set their amount they would pay for their prime target Jadon Sancho.

The report in Sky Sport says Borussia Dortmund are demanding a fee over £100million for the attacker but the Red Devils are reluctant to pay such amount for the former Manchester City winger.

Manchester United new stance on the signing of Sancho could see them miss out unless the winger remains with Dortmund this summer and moves at a later date.





Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are distance apart in the pricing of Sancho, the attacker scored 20 goals and created 19 assists in all competitions this season.

Manchester United is also keen on signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as they aim to strengthen their options in the midfield.

Manchester United is also linked with a move for Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli Khalidou Koulibaly.