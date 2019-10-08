<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are demanding for £25m for forward Alexis Sanchez who is on season-long loan deal at Inter ahead of the summer transfer window.

United allowed Sanchez leave for the San Siro side after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

However, the terms of the agreement mean that the Italian giants do not have the option of keeping Sanchez on a permanent basis, effectively ensuring that the player will be on the transfer list at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, United intend to try to recoup £25m for the 30-year-old, who has three years left on his contract despite his poor form since the start of 2018.