Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has sent a good luck message to Odion Ighalo after he was handed the Ecuadorian old jersey number.

On Tuesday, Ighalo was officially unveiled as a new United player following his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua.

He was then handed the number 25, which was Valencia’s number when he was still at the club.

In his reaction, Valencia explained the importance of the jersey number and what it meant to him.

“I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother!” He wrote on his verified Twitter handle.





Among players who have worn number 25 for United are former South African star Quinton Fortune and son of Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, Jordi.

Valencia signed for United on 30 June 2009, becoming the club’s first summer signing.

On 29 July 2009, he made his debut for United and scored his first goal in the process, netting United’s second in a 2–1 pre-season victory over Boca Juniors in the Audi Cup.

He made his competitive debut for the club in the 2009 FA Community Shield, when he came on for the injured Nani in the 62nd minute.