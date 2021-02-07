



Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe was once again subjected to more racist abuse on social media after Everton’s 3-3 draw with United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 23-year-old did not start the game against the Toffees but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free kick from which Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored deep into stoppage time.

The former England Under-21 defender was also targeted after United’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United last month.

Tuanzebe’s team mates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks.

Several Premier League sides have said that social media companies should take more action against those on their services who send abusive mesages, however Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger is expecting little to be done.





“If more people are making accounts, I think they make money off it. So, me personally, I don’t think these people care,” Rudiger, who has been targeted by Chelsea fans, told press.

“As you know, this money has power and the rest doesn’t matter. It’s hard to tell if people (in charge of platforms) will make a change. I feel sorry for that. But I feel more sorry for those who are not strong enough, if it really affects them.”

Top English players such as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney talked about online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.