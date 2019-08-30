Chris Smalling is not the only Manchester United defender making a move to Serie A.
Matteo Darmian will be joining Parma on a one-year loan.
Darmian joined the club in 2015 but has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.
He is expected to complete his medical on Saturday.
The news of the defender’s exits comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Smalling was joining Roma due to a lack of opportunities for him.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]