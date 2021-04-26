Eric Bailly has penned a new long-term contract at Manchester United, the club have announced.

The centre-back’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

United have now announced that he has penned a renewal until June 2024, which includes an option to extend for a further year.

“I’m very happy. This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United,” Bailly told the club’s media channel.

“I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.”





The Ivory Coast international joined the club in 2016 from LaLiga outfit Villarreal and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also revealed his delight at the deal being concluded.

“Eric has improved his robustness since my time as manager and he will continue to play a significant part in the squad,” the United boss said.

“He possesses fantastic speed, timing of tackle and has that aggression which, of course, you need as a centre-back. He is a popular member of the squad and we look forward to continuing to work with him going forward.”

During his time at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old has won a Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield.