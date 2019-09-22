<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal have been well documented by fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated over the initial poor form shown.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men tore Chelsea apart 4-0 before drawing with Wolves, losing to Crystal Palace then drawing with 10-man Southampton.

United managed to bounce back with recent wins against Leicester City and Astana but only scraping by with 1-0 victories.

Either game could’ve ended differently quite easily but it is a welcome return to form all things considered.

Solskjaer’s biggest problem this season will be sorting out an attack that’s failed to be dynamic, which isn’t a surprise given the lack of quality and depth.



Manchester City actually beat Watford 8-0 but what was so impressive is that they weren’t necessarily clinical and instead simply benefitted from poor defending as well as their own ridiculous amount of chances created.

United need to ensure their attacks aren’t predictable, narrow or one-dimensional before they can achieve such statistics as their fierce rivals.

This can only happen if Solskjaer both, coaches his squad with better attacking plays as well as improves on the quality made available to him.

It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils decide to invest in the January transfer window or not but the truth is, the depth is needed.