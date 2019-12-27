<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Scott McTominay suffered a knee ligament injury in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United in their Boxing Day cracker, with the Manchester United boss admitting: “We don’t know how bad it is.”

Midfielder McTominay was hurt in the early stages of the St Stephen’s Day fixture at Old Trafford, though stayed on for the remainder of the first half.

The Scotland international was replaced by Paul Pogba at the interval and was seen leaving the ground on crutches, a worrying sight for the Red Devils amid a busy festive period of fixtures.

Solskjaer has not yet ruled McTominay — who was a shown yellow card after 24 seconds for a foul on Sean Longstaff — out of contention for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, while he also praised the player for playing on through the pain.

“He’s done his ligament in his knee, probably. We don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see,” Solskjaer told the media.