



Manchester United are considering a summer move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Red Devils are currently happy with veteran Edinson Cavani as their backup to Anthony Martial up front.

Cavani, however, could be heading back to South America this summer.

His father recently told TyC Sports in Argentina that it was 60 percent likely that his son would move to a South American club this summer.





United do have an option to extend Cavani for a year, but would not exercise that if the player wanted to move on.

And according to Correire Dello Sport, if United let Cavani leave, they would go for Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old stands at 6-foot-3 and has scored 12 goals in 27 games this term.

Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked with the Serbia international.