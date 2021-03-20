



Manchester United are taking a close look at Barcelona superkid Ilaix Moriba.

The Daily Express says United have expressed a keen interest in signing Ilaix. The 18-year-old has impressed for the Catalan club when called upon, providing three goal contributions in four La Liga appearances since the beginning of the campaign.

United have also been linked with fellow Barca youngster Ansu Fati, who has flourished out wide for the Spanish giants, but could instead look to land Ilaix in order to supplement their ranks in the middle of the park.

He is the latest young talent to roll off the production line at Barca’s world-famous La Masia academy and has been tipped to enjoy a long and fruitful career in the game.





The Red Devils were linked with the teenager’s services earlier this month, with reports suggesting that an offer had already been tabled.

If John Murtough, their new technical director, can successfully make Ilaix his first signing in his new role, it would represent a huge coup for the club with the youngster a natural heir to the likes of Paul Pogba in United’s midfield.

And United are aware that Ilaixis only under contract until the end of next season, a situation that could force Barca into cashing in this summer to avoid the prospect of losing him for nothing a year later.