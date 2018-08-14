Manchester United are confident goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford following Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid, Sky Sports reports.

The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Bernabeu since 2015, when United and Real agreed a £29m deal which would see Keylor Navas moving in the opposite direction in part exchange, only for the move to fall through when the paperwork was not completed in time.

Courtois’ transfer from Chelsea to join the European champions last week means United are increasingly optimistic of agreeing a new contract with De Gea.

The Spaniard’s present deal at Old Trafford expires in 2019 with a further year existing as an option to be triggered by the club.

De Gea, who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid for £18.9m in 2011, has won United’s player-of-the-year award in four of the past five seasons.

He is the only United player to win Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award – which was first introduced in 1988 – on four occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo won it three times (2004, 2007 and 2008), while Brian McClair, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney have each won it twice.

Last season, De Gea won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the first time as he helped United 18 clean sheets and was also included in the Professional Footballers’ Association team of the year.

He has also won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since joining United.