Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Premier League giants chased Fernandes in the summer but failed to agree a move.

Now, though, a deal has been struck.

United have agreed to pay a reported €70m fee for the Sporting captain.

Fernandes has shone in the last two seasons, scoring 45 goals and assisting a further 30 in 76 first team appearances.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” Fernandes told the club’s official website.





“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Fernandes could make his debut when United host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.