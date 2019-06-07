<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have completed the signing of Swansea City attacker Daniel James in a deal worth £15 million ($19m).

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Old Trafford giants and becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first addition since his arrival as manager in December 2018.

The pacey winger lit up the Championship in 2018-19, scoring five goals and assisting 10 more in 38 appearances in all competitions.

As a result of his excellent form, he was also handed his first two caps for Wales by United great Ryan Giggs, scoring in his second appearance against Slovakia in March.

A native of Beverley in Yorkshire, James came through the youth system of nearby Hull City before being snapped up by Swansea for a nominal compensation fee of £72,000 in 2014.

He came close to joining Leeds United during the January transfer window, and despite conducting interviews with the in-house television channel at Elland Road, a deal could not be closed before the deadline.

He will now join up with Solskjaer and the c squad for the first time on July 1 when the players report for pre-season training ahead of their summer tour to Australia and c.