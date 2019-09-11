<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing an injury crisis ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City, the UK Mirror reports.

The Red Devils are sweating on the fitness of five stars, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Paul Pogba.

There are also concerns about the fitness of Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka was forced to withdraw from the England squad, after picking up a back problem. His club team-mate Jesse Lingard was also sent home from the England camp with illness.

Left-back Shaw is struggling with a hamstring problem, while Pogba withdrew from the France squad with an ankle problem.

Martial missed United’s last game against Southampton after picking up a knock in the defeat to Crystal Palace last month.