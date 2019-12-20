<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Everton and Manchester United coach, Steve Round, will join Arsenal as part of incoming manager Mikel Arteta’s backroom team.

The Daily Mail says Round, who coached Arteta during his time at Goodison Park, will be involved in the Spaniard’s team at the Emirates.

Arteta is expected to be unveiled as the new Arsenal manager on Friday afternoon.

The 49-year-old Round’s last job in football saw him work as director of football at Aston Villa between 2016 and 2018. He began his coaching career at Middlesbrough in 2001, working under Steve McClaren.

He then moved onto England with McClaren before a spell as a coach with Sam Allardyce at Newcastle United.

Round was then picked up by David Moyes, who made him his assistant manager at Everton in July 2008, before taking him to Manchester United in the summer of 2013 when he was made manager there.