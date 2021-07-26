Manchester United close to completing Raphael Varane deal

Manchester United have reportedly made progress in their bid to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add more competition at the back after using Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire for the majority of last season.

Varane, who has less than a year remaining on his Real contract, has allegedly informed club officials that he wishes to take on a new challenge.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the France international, who is said to be valued in excess of £40m.

However, the report claims that a “full agreement” over personal terms is close, a development which comes at a time when United may have to fend off an improved offer from Los Blancos.

Varane is expected to continue training with Real’s first-team squad until is future is resolved.