



Manchester City’s winning streak ends at 21 games after they were beaten 2-0 by neighbours Manchester United in the derby.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead after 101 seconds when Gabriel Jesus fouled Anthony Martial on the edge of the area and Bruno Fernandes stepped up to squeeze home the early penalty.

After soaking up City pressure, they pounced for a second shortly after half-time when a clever Dean Henderson throw found Luke Shaw to break down the left and after an exchange with Marcus Rashford, he trickled a low strike beyond Ederson.





Anthony Martial missed a huge chance for a third but it mattered little in the end as United held on for a third straight away win in the derby for the first time in over 20 years.

Despite the loss and the end of City’s stunning run of victories, they remain 11 points clear at the top, with United now moving up to second.