The home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked by a group of the club fans chanting that he was “going to die”.

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday evening of a group of hooded figures appearing to throw red flares over the gate of Woodward’s house.

The video featured the caption “Ed Woodward’s gonna die.”

Following the incident, United released a statement: “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by The Club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing; criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.”

Neither Woodward, his wife or their two young children were present at the property during the time of the attack.

United’s hierarchy have come under increasing pressure following their disappointing season, with the club accumulating their worst points tally in the top-flight after 24 games in over 30 years.





United supporters are also planning a walkout during Saturday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Reacting on The Debate on Sky Sports, former England internationals Kevin Phillips and Graeme Le Saux voiced their outrage on the attack to Woodward’s home.

“At the end of the day, football is just a game. It should never spill over to being personal. It’s a game we all love, it is watched throughout the world and it makes you feel sick to hear that this has happened. It’s shocking,” Phillips said.

“There’s a line and you don’t cross that line. It’s a sport and whatever is going on at United, or any club, you can’t just hold one person responsible – even if that person owns the football club – because there’s a board. They make joint decisions about whatever, so you can’t blame one person and go and attack their house. It’s just not ethically right, it’s wrong.”

And according to Le Saux: “There’s no excuse for people behaving in this way. No matter what you think of somebody within a football club, whatever their job is, they are trying to do the best they can. There are lots of reasons as to why Manchester United aren’t performing consistently and you could argue that the structure of the club needs to modernise or change. There’s lots of debate about that but you can’t take it onto yourself and go and behave like that. It’s disgraceful.