Manchester United have ruled out making a bid to bring Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window.

Reports have linked United with a £20 million offer for the Tottenham midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but as yet, no bid has been made.

United held discussions with Spurs about a deal for Eriksen last summer but the player remained in North London.

Meanwhile, sources are telling us Eriksen sees his future away from the Premier League and is likely to be on his way to Inter Milan.

The Italian club’s chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this week that they’re interested in the Danish international but said they’ve had no discussions with Spurs yet.

According to Sky Italy, Inter are currently prioritising their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.