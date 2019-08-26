<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United could call off Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter after Anthony Martial picked up a possible thigh injury at the weekend, according to the Guardian.

The Chilean was expected to sign on loan with an option to buy, with talks between the clubs due to resume on Monday.

But United are now anxiously awaiting the results of scans Martial underwent following Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jamie Jackson reported: “While the forward was seen limping when departing Old Trafford after the game, should the Frenchman have sustained a serious injury it may affect Sánchez’s proposed move, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing him for his forward line.

“The last major stumbling block with Inter is the proportion of his £20m-a-year salary that the Italian club are to source. United want the latter to pay around €6m (£5.5m), while Inter want a sum closer to €3m.”

Asked about Martial’s condition on Saturday, Solskjaer told reporters: “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully he won’t be too bad and maybe we can have him training during the week.”