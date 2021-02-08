



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update on Paul Pogba after Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday.

A frustrating night at Old Trafford was only heightened by the Frenchman picking up a knock not long before the break, which resulted in him being replaced by Fred.

The Frechman appeared to pick up a problem in a fairly innocuous manner, and it seemed to be caused as he overstretched when passing the ball and immediately dropped to the ground before indicating he would need to be replaced.

Speaking moments after the game, Ole confirmed the midfielder had an issue with his thigh, which may require a scan to determine the full extent of the problem.





“Thigh, yeah,” he told MUTV commentator Stewart Gardner. “It looks like a muscle injury, so we’ve just got to check him up tomorrow and have a scan and get him treatment. Hopefully he’ll recover quickly.”

Interestingly, the midfielder was voted Player of the Month for January, while his winner against Fulham was also selected as our best strike of the month.

Paul has played 28 games in all competitions this term, scoring four and providing three assists.

The Reds’ next game comes on Tuesday, when we face West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round and it remains to be seen whether Pogba will be in the reckoning to feature.