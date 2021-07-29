Manchester United boss says transfer business not yet over at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club’s transfer business is not over this summer.

United are set to complete the signing of centre back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid shortly, having already confirmed the arrival of right winger Jadon Sancho.

But speaking at last night’s pre-season friendly with Brentford at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said there was more to come.

‘I’m hopeful that there might be a little more business done by us before the summer window closes, while I’m also mindful that a lot of our squad members underwent great development on loan last term,’ the boss said.

Many journalists have suggested that the positions in which the manager is still hoping to strengthen are in central midfield and at right back.

Eduardo Camavinga, Saul Niguez, Declan Rice and Ruben Neves have all been linked with the former role and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier with the latter.

However, the second part of Solskjaer’s comment, that he is ‘mindful that a lot of our squad members underwent great development on loan last term’, suggests that one of two of last season’s loanees have done enough to earn a stay in the senior squad this term.

One of those may have been Diogo Dalot, who performed well for AC Milan and who would fulfil that need for a second right back, although arguably the Portuguese did little to further his cause against Brentford last night after making a couple of bad errors, one of which led to Brentford’s second goal.

Solskjaer is also giving Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard plenty of game time during pre-season and may decide to give either or both another shot in the senior squad. Lingard seems well ahead of Pereira in that department, despite the latter’s wonder goal for the Red Devils in last night’s game.

There have also been suggestions that Solskjaer will have to sell before he buys any more players. These three – Dalot, Lingard and Pereira – are probably among the most saleable at the moment.

Nemanja Matic, Axel Tuanzebe, Daniel James, Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly are all arguably surplus to requirements now, as is David de Gea, if reports are to be believed that Solskjaer has chosen Dean Henderson to be his number one next term.

However, some of those – especially Matic and De Gea, could be hard to shift given their long and lucrative contracts, which other clubs would struggle to match.