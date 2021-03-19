



Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is tightlipped on Paul Pogba’s contract talks.

With Pogba out of contract in 2022, United will have little choice but to try and sell the £89 million World Cup winner if he has no intention of committing to a new deal.

Last night, Pogba emerged off the bench for his first game in 40 days to score the winner against AC Milan and send United through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate.





“I think everyone in the team and Paul included are just focused on doing as well as we can this season,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t think any energy would be used on the speculation.

“Of course, we’ve got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing like tonight, when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.”