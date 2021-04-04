



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out suggestions that Sergio Aguero could cross the Manchester divide by joining Man Utd.

The Manchester City legend has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after a decade of success at the Etihad, winning four league titles, five league cups and an FA Cup, as well as establishing himself as the club’s record goalscorer.

He does of course still have the chance to add four more winners medals to his collection before the end of the season as City chase an unprecedented quadruple of honours this campaign.

However, with Aguero set to finish his career away from the Etihad, attentions have understandably turned to where he will be moving to, with a whole host of top European sides looking to bolster their attacking lineups.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentine, where he would potentially be able to reunite with international teammate Lionel Messi, though the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have also been suggested as potential destinations, with both sides looking to sign a striker this summer.





However, speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Brighton, United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has said that no player should want to play for their direct rivals, citing his dissatisfaction at the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez who played for City following their time at Old Trafford.

“I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for ten years to want to go to their local rivals. It’s not for me,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“When I played for Manchester United, if a rival club tried to sign me and I had gone — well, where’s the loyalty? Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly.

“I know we are professionals but when you play for United you don’t go to City.

“We have had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it. I won’t name names but you all know who I mean — enough said.”