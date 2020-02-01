<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed why the club signed 30-year-old former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United brought in Ighalo from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

Solskjaer said the Nigerian 2018 World Cup striker would help solve the goalscoring issues of the club.

Anthony Martial and teenage striker, Mason Greenwood have been used as United point men following the injury suffered by Marcus Rashford.





“It was very important. I thought, with Marcus out for so long, the demands on Anthony and Mason would be high,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“We get an experienced goalscorer, top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations last season. He’s a man with a big smile, a great personality and a big Manchester United fan.

“He’s going to savour this, enjoy this and give absolutely everything for us.”

Ighalo will spend six month at Old Trafford following the loan move.