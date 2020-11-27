Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a press conference this afternoon prior to Manchester United’s trip to Southampton.

With Manchester in tier 3, fans must wait until they can return to Old Trafford for matches, but at least we can work towards the objective of getting back to where we as supporters belong.

Solskjaer was asked about recent developments and made it clear, although it doesn’t apply to Manchester United fans just yet, it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think so, very pleased we are making progress letting fans in gradually,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.





“We can’t wait to see our own fans at Old Trafford.”

Marcus Rashford spoke exclusively to Stretty News about playing games in an empty Old Trafford, and expressed the same feelings as Solskjaer.

The feelings are mutual throughout the squad I’m sure and games against Chelsea and Arsenal could have went very different if the Stretford End was full on both occasions.

Fans can have an almighty say in driving the players on through the last 10 minutes of a match when the players’ fatigue sets in.

It would be crazy to suggest otherwise and teams like United are at a massive disadvantage now.