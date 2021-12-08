Manchester United boss: Players need to be fully involved to get result

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick hopes the players continue to brace his methods.

The 63-year-old German hopes United’s players will continue to embrace his plans as he targets more control defensively and a high-energy press.

“It’s about gaining confidence, believing in the way we are playing,” he said. “The players have to buy in. I can tell them whatever I want, but I need to convince them.

“I have to get into their hearts, into their brains, into their blood, whatever, so that they make their idea of football to my own. This is what it’s about. The first step has been taken and now its about the next steps, [Young Boys], Saturday at Norwich, Tuesday at Brentford and then the last one before Christmas at home against Brighton.”

United’s clean sheet for victory against Crystal Palace was their first at Old Trafford since April and Rangnick said it remained a priority to “fine-tune our collective defending”.

“Six months, no clean sheet in your own stadium – for me, it was clear where our priorities should be and how we should develop the team in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“It showed how the team could defend if they were together and, obviously, there is still space for improvement. We can still improve in possession of the ball, we can create more chances, be more flexible on the ball, play more logically on the ball.