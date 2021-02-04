Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has included Amad Diallo in his 24-man squad for the Europa League this season.
The 18-year-old has yet to make an appearance for United since joining from Atalanta in January.
But the Ivorian scored twice on his debut for the U23s in the 6-3 win over Liverpool on Saturday.
And Solskjaer could give Amad his chance in the Europa League competition.
The Red Devils face Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the last-32 stage.
Man Utd’s Europa League squad
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Dean Henderson
Lee Grant
Nathan Bishop
Defenders
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders
Amad Diallo
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
Daniel James
Juan Mata
Nemanja Matic
Scott McTominay
Paul Pogba
Donny van de Beek
Forwards
Edinson Cavani
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford