



Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has included Amad Diallo in his 24-man squad for the Europa League this season.

The 18-year-old has yet to make an appearance for United since joining from Atalanta in January.

But the Ivorian scored twice on his debut for the U23s in the 6-3 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

And Solskjaer could give Amad his chance in the Europa League competition.

The Red Devils face Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the last-32 stage.

Man Utd’s Europa League squad





Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Dean Henderson

Lee Grant

Nathan Bishop

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Phil Jones

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad Diallo

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

Daniel James

Juan Mata

Nemanja Matic

Scott McTominay

Paul Pogba

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Edinson Cavani

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford