Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confessed that they’re no longer title contenders after their 3-3 draw with Everton.

The result has United two points behind leaders Manchester City, who now have two games in hand.





Solskjaer said, “We’re not talking about winning titles.

“We’ve come a long way. We shouldn’t be considered as title chasers.

“That’s one for you [media]. We’ve got better as a team – let’s see where we end up.”