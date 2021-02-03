



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained his half time changes against Southampton.

The Red Devils were 4-0 up against the Saints and Solskjaer rang the changes before the second half.

He substituted Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw, and his side eventually went on to win 9-0 at home.





Cavani scored in the first half, but was taken off at the interval.

“Edinson got a bad tackle on his ankle so he had to come off,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“He probably would have loved to be out there scoring goals. But there was no point in taking any risks.

“Hopefully, it won’t swell up too much.”