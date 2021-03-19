



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with victory at AC Milan and believes there is plenty more to come from super sub Paul Pogba after he fired Manchester United into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Having grabbed a stoppage-time leveller last week, the Rossoneri’s away goal gave them the upper hand heading into the second leg of this round of 16 clash and the Red Devils struggled at times in the first half.

Solskjaer brought on Pogba for the injured Marcus Rashford at the break and the United midfielder made a dream impact on his return from 40 days out with a thigh injury





The 28-year-old smartly struck home at the near post after shaping to cross just three minutes after being introduced, securing a 1-0 win at San Siro and 2-1 aggregate triumph.

“When you win a game of football away from home in a stadium like this against a team like this, you’re very happy,” 1999 treble hero Solskjaer said.

“We started really well I felt. First 15-20 minutes I thought we looked like a very good team.

“Then there was a spell from halfway through the first half to half-time that we rushed things, missed the ball, lost the ball too often, made it a long game.

“I just had to reiterate a couple of things and second half I felt we were much, much better.”