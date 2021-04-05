



Manchester United reportedly have a pretty big problem at their hands involving David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian may have revealed his long-term intentions for the number one spot by continuing to play the young Englishman on the return of club football.

Many felt Henderson’s inclusion in the loss vs Leicester City before the international break didn’t really signal anything as it was a cup match and he typically features in those.

The feeling was that the selection vs Brighton would send a real message and although the academy graduate conceded a goal, he did well enough overall.





There’s a growing feeling it is now the right time for the transition to be made, particularly since a decision needs to be made in the summer anyways.

According to Manchester Evening News, Henderson is now seen as the club’s number one after some conflict between Solskjaer and De Gea.

The former Atletico Madrid man was initially meant to be dropped back in November but he reacted so badly he was restored back to the starting XI and it would later happen in February too.

It’s believed Solskjaer and De Gea’s relationship was becoming a problem before Henderson was even selected in the narrow win over Brighton.

