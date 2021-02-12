



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed youngsters Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri are being added to the senior squad.

Shoretire, 17, penned new terms with the Red Devils this weeek.

“We’ve moved Shola [Shoretire] up with us. Hannibal [Mejbri] will join us and we will keep them with us for a while,” he said.





“I think it’s the next step of their development and we’ve just got to take the hit on them when they play for the reserves.

“They have to travel by themselves, so they move into our bubble. I think that’s a nice step for them and well deserved because they’ve done really well.”