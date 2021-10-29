On the heels of Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool last Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that his team has had a “good week” on the training ground.

The dismal outcome put Solskjaer under pressure, but he has so far survived massive public calls for his dismissal and has been given more time to turn things around.

Putting the Liverpool defeat behind him and eliciting a strong response from his players against Tottenham on Saturday are critical.

A large part of the criticism levelled at United after the Liverpool disgrace was that they did not seem to have learned anything from their games against Leicester and Atalanta. Harry Maguire has previously stated that everything has been taken into account, and Solskjaer has now confirmed that United have “worked on everything.”

“We’ve had a good week, a good week on the training field, I have to say that,” Solskjaer said as he faced the media on Friday.

“We need a reaction and it’s my job as well to put the players in the right frame of mind, I’m responsible for the reaction, the result, the performance. We’ve worked on the pitch, we’ve worked on everything that needs to be sorted for a footballer.

“It’s not just a frame of mind, it’s the approach, strategy, gameplan, tactics, technically, we’ve had a good week and I feel the boys are ready to give their best, as they always do. Of course, nothing went to plan [against Liverpool] and that was nowhere near our best.”

Due to his red card last weekend, Paul Pogba is suspended for the Spurs game, but Solskjaer has a fully healthy team to choose from. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial might both make their comebacks.

“Of course, Paul is suspended. Apart from that, it’s a fully fit squad, which is a very strange position to be in, to have 25 outfield players and five keepers training. Thirty men training this week, all fit,” Solskjaer added.