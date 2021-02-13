



Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confirmed that he is “following” his Norwegian compatriot and prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland.

The United manager played a huge part in the 20-year-old’s development, having coached the striker during his time as Molde manager in 2017.

Haaland was on United’s wanted list for 12 months after they failed to snare him in January 2020.

Solskjaer even flew out to see the forward after he blasted 29 goals in 27 games for RedBull Salzburg.

United though apparently balked at the fee his agent Mino Raiola wanted. Instead, the Norwegian secured a move to Borussia Dortmund for just £17.2m.





Furthermore, it’s claimed Ed Woodward was opposed to the insistence of the Haaland camp that a release clause be inserted into his Old Trafford contract.

That clause has since been inserted into his deal at Dortmund. This states he can now leave the Westfallonstadion in 2022 should any club match his £63m release fee.

And, according to Solskjaer, he is still tracking the striker, who has scored up 38 goals in just 40 appearances in Germany.

Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet VG: “It is clear that Erling will have a fantastic career. I’m following Erling. I’ve always said that.

“Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time.