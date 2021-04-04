



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that Anthony Martial could miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Martial suffered a ‘sprained knee’ while on international duty with France, which wasn’t deemed serious by the French Football Association.

But upon returning to Manchester, the 25-year-old looks to have suffered a worse injury than first feared and could miss their all important run-in.

“Unfortunately, he sprained his knee with France,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website.





“It’s always when they go away on internationals – you keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit.

“Paul has played in all three games, 30, 60, 90 minutes, so that was a boost for us.

“But losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports from France were that it wasn’t anything serious – but it looks a bad one.”

Martial has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring four goals and assisting three.