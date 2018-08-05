Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United squad has been boosted for their final friendly against Bayern Munich with the return of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford.

Chris Smalling has also travelled to Germany after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the last two games of the U.S. tour against Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Lindelof, Jones and Rashford did not travel to the United States while they took time off following the World Cup. But Rashford and Jones agreed to cut short their break in a bid to be ready for the start of the Premier League season. as United play Leicester at Old Trafford on Friday.

Mourinho has also included youngsters Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Demetri Mitchell in his squad for the game against Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Sunday night. Andreas Pereira has also travelled, having played more minutes than any one else in the U.S.