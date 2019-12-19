<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United may have been left with a clear run in the race for top target Erling Braut Haaland’s signature after it emerged today via The Mirror that the player is demanding a salary of €8 million (£6.7 million) a year – around £130,000 a week – which is considerably above the maximum that Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, the player’s other suitors, are willing to pay.

The only other club in the chasing pack capable of paying that kind of salary is Juventus, but most reports to date have suggested that the player was going to choose either Germany or Old Trafford.

One of the player’s stipulations is to be guaranteed first team football, and Juventus are unlikely to be able to make that kind of offer.

This would appear to leave the Red Devils in pole position to seal the deal for the Norwegian.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Haaland’s current club Red Bull Salzburg have reached an agreement with United that involves Haaland being loaned back to the Austrian club for the rest of this season.