Manchester United have reportedly submitted a €40m bid to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé.

Dembélé only joined the French side last summer from Celtic, but has impressed in his debut campaign netting 24 times in all competitions.

But he could now be leaving OL after just 12 months with a story in Goal claiming that United had launched a formal bid to sign the 22-year-old.

They state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have offered €40m for the goalscorer but would be willing to go higher.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is known as a tough negotiator but is believed to have a good working relationship with United, having dealt with them in the Memphis Depay deal.

The Old Trafford outfit are on the hunt for a new centre forward following rumours in the Italian press that Romelu Lukaku will join Inter in the coming weeks.