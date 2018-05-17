Manchester City may have left their Premier League rivals in the dust during a record-breaking campaign but when it came to top flight earnings they were just pipped at the post by cross-town rivals Manchester United.

City were handed a £149.4m payment from the Premier League but United, who finished second in the top flight, earned just over £300,000 more due to having two more of their games televised.

Every other side that finished in the top six received over £140m – only Everton (8th) and Newcastle (10th) received over £120m – whilst the Premier League’s bottom club, West Brom, were paid £94.7m.

Each club receives an equal shares of central commercial income, a percentage of domestic broadcast income and overseas broadcast income, though the latter is proving to be a contentious issue among the so-called ‘Big Six’ and many others in the league.

The remainder of the £2.4bn pot is split on the basis of performance and on the number of games broadcast live in the UK.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all had the most games shown at 28, whilst only 10 games played by Burnley, Watford, Huddersfield, Swansea and West Brom were shown live.